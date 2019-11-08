Murder case: two detained

Police have picked-up two persons and hunt is on to nab their associate for allegedly raping and murdering a woman, who was the wife of the third accused, now hiding in Mumbai.
Police said Manikandan of Tirunelveli Town and Asir Selvam of Ramaiyanpatti were arrested recently after they issued death threat to one Jayaraman of Laluhapuram on November 5.
During interrogation, the duo told the police that they, along with their friend, who had married a girl from Coimbatore, raped her when the couple was staying in Tirunelveli Town in 2012. As the girl breathed her last in the sexual assault, the trio reportedly buried the body in a secluded place near Gurunathan Temple in Thatchanallur. The Thatchanallur Police have started investigation and efforts are on to locate the spot where the body was reportedly buried.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor