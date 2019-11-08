Murder case: two detained

Police have picked-up two persons and hunt is on to nab their associate for allegedly raping and murdering a woman, who was the wife of the third accused, now hiding in Mumbai.

Police said Manikandan of Tirunelveli Town and Asir Selvam of Ramaiyanpatti were arrested recently after they issued death threat to one Jayaraman of Laluhapuram on November 5.

During interrogation, the duo told the police that they, along with their friend, who had married a girl from Coimbatore, raped her when the couple was staying in Tirunelveli Town in 2012. As the girl breathed her last in the sexual assault, the trio reportedly buried the body in a secluded place near Gurunathan Temple in Thatchanallur. The Thatchanallur Police have started investigation and efforts are on to locate the spot where the body was reportedly buried.