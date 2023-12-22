ADVERTISEMENT

Murder case probes using scientific tools by Madurai district police get State-level recognition

December 22, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MADURAI

S Sundar

Using scientific tools in cracking crime cases always helps police in zeroing in on the accused. Two police officers from Madurai District Police have bagged laurels at the State level in scientific-aided investigations in murder cases.

One of the two murder cases was solved after seven long years by Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Chandrasekar of Oomachikulam sub-division. The case pertains to 2015 murderous attack on a watchman of a temple under Othakadai police station limits. The watchman, who suffered head injuries, slipped into comatose and subsequently died.

Though the police had lifted fingerprints from the scene of crime, they did not match with the fingerprints data. The case was about to be closed as undetected when the police again made an effort to match the fingerprints with available data. Mr. Chandrasekar, who took charge of Oomachikulam sub-division, made use of National Automated Fingerprints Identification System and then the fingerprints matched with those of a theft case convict, who was already lodged in prison.

The accused reportedly confessed to having committed the crime. When the watchman noticed the thief, he hit him with a log on his head. However, he could not find any valuable from the temple, the officer said.

Similarly, Inspector of Police (Crime Against Women and Children) T. Senthamaraikannan, who was holding additional charge of Othakadai police station in August 2023, managed to crack the case of murder of a septuagenarian woman in a secluded place in Vavval Thottam.

Initially, even the identity of the deceased was not known to the police. The accused had murdered her using a boulder.

However, the police went through CCTV footages available in all four directions. In one of the footages, the police found a man moving in a suspicious manner and traced him within a few hours. He was a 25-year-old worker in a local eatery.

Interrogation revealed that the accused noticed the aged woman grazing animals. She was living in a hut. Knowing that she was alone, he bundled her to an isolated place and attempted to rape her. When she resisted, the man feared that she could reveal his identity, and murdered her.

This case bagged the second prize among scientific-aided investigation cases with a reward of ₹10,000.

