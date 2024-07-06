Murder case from 2022 solved in Sivaganga district

The Sivaganga district police have successfully solved a murder case reported in 2022, on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Police said that in May 2022, the half-burnt body of a man was found in a coconut farm owned by an individul, Jamaludheen, under the Thirupuvanam police station limits. A case was registered in connection with his. However, the identity of the body could not be established then.

Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen Umesh, during a review of unsolved crimes in the district, directed the Manamadurai DSP to form a special team and establish the identity of the deceased person.

The case was reopened, and after visiting the scene of crime, a police team realised that the spot where the victim was found was known for cock fighting. More than 10 suspects and anti-social elements were interrogated by the team.

After zeroing in on Aneesh Rahman (42) of Uthamapalayam in Theni district, the team verified his online payment history on the day of the crime. Rahman eventually confessed to having murdered the man and burnt his body. The victim was identified as Akbar Ali, son of Shahul Hameed, a resident of Cumbum in Theni district.

It was revealed that both Aneesh Rahman and Akbar Ali, who had served prison terms, were not on good terms. The police said Aneesh Rahman had been serving a sentence for a murder case, while Akbar Ali was a remand prisoner. With the help of another accomplice, whose name was given as Annamalai, Rahman had killed Akbar Ali and burnt his body.

The accomplice, Annamalai (45), son of Ammavasai from Kovilpalayam, Coimbatore who was also part of conspiracy, was also arrested.

Furtther investigations are continuing.

