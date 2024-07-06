GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murder case from 2022 solved in Sivaganga district

A police team re-investigated the case and zeroed in on two suspects, who have now been arrested

Published - July 06, 2024 04:59 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The Sivaganga district police have successfully solved a murder case reported in 2022, on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Police said that in May 2022, the half-burnt body of a man was found in a coconut farm owned by an individul, Jamaludheen, under the Thirupuvanam police station limits. A case was registered in connection with his. However, the identity of the body could not be established then.

Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen Umesh, during a review of unsolved crimes in the district, directed the Manamadurai DSP to form a special team and establish the identity of the deceased person.

The case was reopened, and after visiting the scene of crime, a police team realised that the spot where the victim was found was known for cock fighting. More than 10 suspects and anti-social elements were interrogated by the team.

After zeroing in on Aneesh Rahman (42) of Uthamapalayam in Theni district, the team verified his online payment history on the day of the crime. Rahman eventually confessed to having murdered the man and burnt his body. The victim was identified as Akbar Ali, son of Shahul Hameed, a resident of Cumbum in Theni district.

It was revealed that both Aneesh Rahman and Akbar Ali, who had served prison terms, were not on good terms. The police said Aneesh Rahman had been serving a sentence for a murder case, while Akbar Ali was a remand prisoner. With the help of another accomplice, whose name was given as Annamalai, Rahman had killed Akbar Ali and burnt his body.

The accomplice, Annamalai (45), son of Ammavasai from Kovilpalayam, Coimbatore who was also part of conspiracy, was also arrested.

Furtther investigations are continuing.

Related Topics

crime / police / murder / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.