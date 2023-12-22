ADVERTISEMENT

Murder case convict who escaped from prison nabbed

December 22, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

A murder case accused who escaped from Madurai Central Prison was nabbed by police during a search near Nagamalai Pudukottai here on Friday.

According to the police, Jayakumar, 47, of Theni, a murder case convict lodged in Madurai Central Prison, was involved in farm maintenance on the prison premises on November 29 when he escaped from the prison. The police said he was deployed to work on the farm due to his good conduct and behaviour.

As the prison authorities could not find him, they registered a case with Karimedu police station. Following this, a special team comprising prison and police officials was formed to find the convict.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on specific information, the team searched near the forest area near Madurai Kamaraj University and caught him on the road when he was riding a bike. He was taken back to the prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US