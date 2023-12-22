GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murder case convict who escaped from prison nabbed

December 22, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

A murder case accused who escaped from Madurai Central Prison was nabbed by police during a search near Nagamalai Pudukottai here on Friday.

According to the police, Jayakumar, 47, of Theni, a murder case convict lodged in Madurai Central Prison, was involved in farm maintenance on the prison premises on November 29 when he escaped from the prison. The police said he was deployed to work on the farm due to his good conduct and behaviour.

As the prison authorities could not find him, they registered a case with Karimedu police station. Following this, a special team comprising prison and police officials was formed to find the convict.

Based on specific information, the team searched near the forest area near Madurai Kamaraj University and caught him on the road when he was riding a bike. He was taken back to the prison.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.