Murder case convict who escaped from prison nabbed

December 22, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - MADURAI

A murder case accused who escaped from Madurai Central Prison was nabbed by police during a search near Nagamalai Pudukottai here on Friday.

According to the police, Jayakumar, 47, of Theni, a murder case convict lodged in Madurai Central Prison, was involved in farm maintenance on the prison premises on November 29 when he escaped from the prison. The police said he was deployed to work on the farm due to his good conduct and behaviour.

As the prison authorities could not find him, they registered a case with Karimedu police station. Following this, a special team comprising prison and police officials was formed to find the convict.

Based on specific information, the team searched near the forest area near Madurai Kamaraj University and caught him on the road when he was riding a bike. He was taken back to the prison.