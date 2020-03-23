Murder case accused hacked to death

A murder case accused on Monday was hacked to death in Palayamkottai.

A four-member armed gang intercepted M. Muruganantham, 29, of Indra Nagar in Paalaamadai near here while he was on his way to a dental clinic near Palayamkottai market on a moped along with his wife, Pitchammal, and son, Valathi, 5, after signing the register at the District Court complex in connection with a murder case in which he is an accused.

The armed gang hacked him to death on the spot when he he was crossing Pitchivanam Street near Palayamkottai All Women Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, S. Saravanan visited the spot.

Investigation showed that Muruganantham was accused of murdering M. Pauldurai of Veeramanickapuram in Palayamkottai last year. Let off on bail, he did not, however, fulfil the conditions. Subsequently, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Muruganantham surrendered before the court and had to sign in the records there.

On Monday, when he was returning after signing the court register, he was waylaid and murdered.

Palayamkottai police have registered a case.