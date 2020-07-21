Murder case accused hacked to death in Madurai

Madurai

21 July 2020 13:12 IST

A history-sheeter, M. Muthukumar (26) was hacked to death in Anupanadi under the Teppakulam police station limits, in the early hours of Tuesday. The police said his body was found with multiple cut injuries near the railway gate in Anupanadi.

Muthukumar, a native of Anupanadi, was living in Mudhuvanthidal near Tiruppuvanam after he developed an enmity in his locality. He was accused in the murder of a man, Sathya in 2015. Muthukumar has also been accused in several other crime cases, the police added.

His body has been taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital. Teppakulam police are investigating.