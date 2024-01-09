ADVERTISEMENT

Murder case accused escapes from police custody

January 09, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A murder case accused escaped from the custody of the escort police when he was brought to the court here on Tuesday.

Police sources said A. Selva Sathish alias ‘Soopi’, 24, of Shanmugapuram here, a history-sheeter facing a few criminal cases, was arrested by Thoothukudi South Police along with a few others in connection with a murder case registered on May 7, 2022. When Selva Sathish was brought to Thoothukudi District Court with police escort on Tuesday, he wanted to use the toilet.

As the police allowed him to go to the toilet on the court premises, Selva Sathish managed to escape after breaking the windowpane. As he did not come out even after some time, the police looked for him and found that he had escaped. The escort police filed a complaint with Thoothukudi South Police.

The search is on to nab Selva Sathish.

