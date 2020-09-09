Murder case accused escapes from hospital, caught

TIRUNELVELI

A murder case accused, who was nabbed along with his wife in July last after the couple went underground for more than 10 years, escaped from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Wednesday even as he was undergoing treatment.

Police said A. Sahaya Lourdhu, 21, of Saveriyarpuram near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district, was murdered in 2010 by unidentified persons, who also stole her gold ornaments, weighing about 4 sovereigns.

The Thattaarmadam police, who registered a case in connection with the ‘murder for gain’ incident, found that T. Murugan alias Esakki Muthu, 45, of Paaraikuttam near Maniyaachchi, and his wife Petchithaai, 40, had committed the crime.

As the couple went underground, the court issued non-bailable warrant against them, which was pending for the past 10 years. When Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar formed a special team, comprising Sub-Inspector, Kovilpatti, Esakki Raja, to nab the couple, the team arrested them on July 28 last even as they were hiding at Naththampatti in Virudhunagar district.

Murugan is Mr. Esakki Raja’s uncle and the police officer was lauded for this feat. As Murugan was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital after he complained of chest pain, he was undergoing treatment since September 5. Murugan left the ward in the guise of going to the toilet and escaped.

The Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital police have registered a case. After a manhunt, Murugan was caught at Vallanadu and brought to the police station.