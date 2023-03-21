Murder case accused attempt to end life on court premises

March 21, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A murder case accused attempted to end his life by cutting his wrist at the District Court Complex here on Tuesday as he was about to be produced before a court.

Following the murder of Seevalaperi Sudalai temple priest Chidambaram, the police arrested more than 15 persons, all belonging to a particular caste. As the trial of the case started, Chidambaram’s close relative was also murdered as he was encouraging the witnesses to depose fearlessly against the accused. Subsequently, the police arrested a few more and were lodged in the jail.

While some were granted bail, others are still in Palayamkottai Central Prison. Upset over this, one of the accused Thangapandi of Seevalaperi, whose bail petitions were also rejected, attempted to end his life when he was brought to the court on Tuesday with police escort. He accused that the police and the prison officials were behaving in “inhuman manner” against him.

Besides thwarting the attempt to commit suicide, the police also ensured immediate medical assistance to Thangapandi, who was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.