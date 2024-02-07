ADVERTISEMENT

Murder case accused attacked in jail

February 07, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A murder case accused sustained bleeding injury during an attack by his friends in Palayamkottai Central Prison on Wednesday.

 Police said the undertrial prisoners, Marudhavel, Balasubramanian and Sankaramoorthy, all from Thoothukudi district, were arrested in connection with a murder and lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison. Marudhavel had a difference of opinion with Balasubramanian and Sankaramoorthy and an altercation erupted between them on Wednesday morning.

 Balasubramanian and Sankaramoorthy allegedly attacked Marudhavel and injured him. He taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment with police protection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Perumalpuram police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US