Murder case accused attacked in jail

February 07, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A murder case accused sustained bleeding injury during an attack by his friends in Palayamkottai Central Prison on Wednesday.

 Police said the undertrial prisoners, Marudhavel, Balasubramanian and Sankaramoorthy, all from Thoothukudi district, were arrested in connection with a murder and lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison. Marudhavel had a difference of opinion with Balasubramanian and Sankaramoorthy and an altercation erupted between them on Wednesday morning.

 Balasubramanian and Sankaramoorthy allegedly attacked Marudhavel and injured him. He taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment with police protection.

Perumalpuram police are investigating.

