Murder accused nabbed

January 16, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A murder case accused, who escaped from the police custody even as he was brought to the court on January 9, has been detained.

A. Selva Sathish alias ‘Soopi’, 24, of Shanmugapuram here was arrested by Thoothukudi south police along with a few others in a murder case on May 7, 2022.

When Selva Sathish, a history-sheeter, was brought to the district court with police escort on Tuesday, he wanted to go to the washroom.

As the police allowed him to go to the toilet on the court premises, Selva Sathish escaped after breaking the glass in the window. When he did not come out even after 10 minutes, the police found that the accused had escaped. After searching for him in vain, the escort police filed a complaint with Thoothukudi south police. The search was on to nab Selva Sathish.

When the police tracked his mobile phone calls and the social media activities, they found that he was hiding in Coimbatore with his wife. He was arrested again even as he was about to board a bus to another destination.  He was later lodged in prison on Tuesday.

