Municipal office employee held on graft charge

A Revenue Assistant with Sivakasi Municipal office, Karthikeyan, 43, was caught red-handed by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption while he was receiving ₹10,000 bribe money from a man to process his application seeking levying of property tax here on Tuesday.

Police said a constable, Jaffer Sathik, attached to Tiruthangal police station, had constructed a house on Kamarajar Salai near Sivakasi railway station. In order to convert the temporary electricity connection into permanent connection, he required the property tax receipt. When he approached the Revenue Assistant for processing his application, he had initially sought ₹20,000 as bribe. However, he brought down the demand to ₹15,000 and then to ₹10,000.

Sathik, who did not want to pay the bribe money, lodged a complaint with the DVAC unit in Virudhunagar. A team of sleuths led by Inspector of Police Vimala laid a trap and arrested Karthikeyan when he accepted the money at the newly-constructed house. He was sent to remand.