ADVERTISEMENT

Multipurpose stadium to come up in Madurai college

June 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy unveils a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying for a stadium at Lady Doak College in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Foundation stone for a Multipurpose Sports Stadium was laid by Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law Minister P. Moorthy at Lady Doak College here on Monday.

In her welcome address, Principal Christianna Singh spoke about the contribution of the college to the society in the past 75 years and the significance of the proposed stadium.

Collector M. S. Sangeetha, in her address, appreciated the efforts of the institution in empowering women, especially the encouragement given to sportspersons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Moorthy lauded Rajya Sabha MP S. Kalyanasundaram for allotting funds for the construction of the stadium.

Beulah Jeyashree, Vice-Principal, Vanitha Malarvizhi, Bursar, and dignitaries from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, faculty, non-teaching members and students participated.

T. Shantha Meena, Director, Physical Education, proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US