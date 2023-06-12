Multipurpose stadium to come up in Madurai college

June 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MADURAI

Foundation stone for a Multipurpose Sports Stadium was laid by Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law Minister P. Moorthy at Lady Doak College here on Monday.

In her welcome address, Principal Christianna Singh spoke about the contribution of the college to the society in the past 75 years and the significance of the proposed stadium.

Collector M. S. Sangeetha, in her address, appreciated the efforts of the institution in empowering women, especially the encouragement given to sportspersons.

Mr. Moorthy lauded Rajya Sabha MP S. Kalyanasundaram for allotting funds for the construction of the stadium.

Beulah Jeyashree, Vice-Principal, Vanitha Malarvizhi, Bursar, and dignitaries from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, faculty, non-teaching members and students participated.

T. Shantha Meena, Director, Physical Education, proposed a vote of thanks.