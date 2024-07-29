Multipurpose hospital workers demand timescale pay

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Multipurpose Hospital Workers’ Association, as part of a State-wide agitation, staged a protest at the district health office here on Monday demanding assurance of timescale pay for the workers with 10 years of service

S. Suseendhara Kumar, its district president, said the protest was to remind the government of the decision of the Director of Public Health in 2018 to implement the timescale pay system for multipurpose hospital workers.

Due to the indefinite delay in its implementation, many eligible workers were losing their chance of getting a decent pay. “As per the decision taken in 2018, workers in service for more than 10 years are to be brought in this pay system to ensure that they are paid suitably taking into account their experience,” he said.

In the absence of timescale pay, the workers stand to lose the increment too, Mr. Suseendhara Kumar said.

