Multi-vitamin strips seized

RAMANATHAPURAM
A special team of Indian Coast Guard Station, Mandapam, seized 1,200 multi-vitamin strips worth about ₹ 1.44 lakh here on Friday.
According to the officials, a surveillance team spotted the bag at Thangachimadam seashore on Thursday night. A check on the bag revealed that it had 1,200 strips (6,000 ampule of 2 ml fluid each) weighing about 50 kg.
The seized bag of illegal consignment was found hidden in bushes and planned for transhipment across the IMBL to Sri Lanka. Multi-vitamin injection, according to the officials, was in high demand in the island nation due to COVID-19 and the smugglers may have netted high profits.
The seized illegal consignment was handed over to the Customs, Rameswaram. Further investigation is on.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath