Madurai

Multi-vitamin strips seized

Mandapam team of Indian Coast Guard Station that seized 1,200 multi-vitamin strips in Ramanathapuram on Friday.  

RAMANATHAPURAM

A special team of Indian Coast Guard Station, Mandapam, seized 1,200 multi-vitamin strips worth about ₹ 1.44 lakh here on Friday.

According to the officials, a surveillance team spotted the bag at Thangachimadam seashore on Thursday night. A check on the bag revealed that it had 1,200 strips (6,000 ampule of 2 ml fluid each) weighing about 50 kg.

The seized bag of illegal consignment was found hidden in bushes and planned for transhipment across the IMBL to Sri Lanka. Multi-vitamin injection, according to the officials, was in high demand in the island nation due to COVID-19 and the smugglers may have netted high profits.

The seized illegal consignment was handed over to the Customs, Rameswaram. Further investigation is on.

Nov 20, 2020

