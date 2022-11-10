Multi-tier security activated in Dindigul ahead of PM’s visit to Gandhigram

Police deployed near Gandhigram Rural Institute near Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gandhigram Rural Institute near Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district on Friday for its convocation, police have formed a three-tier security cover at the venue and its surroundings.

Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan and Chancellor K.M. Annamalai will preside over the event.

While over 4,500 security personnel from across the State have been deployed for Mr. Modi’s visit, the venue has been brought under a tight security blanket with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, sniffer dogs and Special Protection Group personnel.

“Three officers of the rank of Inspector-General of Police, five officers of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, and 19 officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police have been drafted for security duty,” said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

Security and surveillance had been tightened around the helipad at Ambathurai, around 3 km away from the venue, from where trial runs of the convoy movement was conducted. A contingency trial run to meet emergencies that could arise due to bad weather was also held, Mr. Baskaran added.

Rehearsals for students involved in the conduct of the event was held at the institute’s auditorium. Sources said surveillance had been intensified at the guest house at the GRI, which was kept ready for the chief guests.

A tar road has been laid joining Dindigul-Madurai National Highway and the service road that runs parallel to the GRI entrance for easier entry of the VIPs. Bamboo fences have been erected along the median on the stretch between Ambathurai and the GRI.

Addressing media persons, Vice-Chancellor (additional in-charge) Gurmeet Singh said 2,314 students would be awarded diplomas, undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D., degrees for the academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“Honorary doctorates will be conferred upon film music composer Ilayaraja and instrumentalist Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman by the Prime Minister during the event,” he added.