Multi-specialty hospital construction to begin shortly, says minister

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 19:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Social Welfare Minister P.Geetha Jeevan inaugurating the emergency operation theatre at Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital on Tuesday.

THOOTHUKUDI

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of a multi-specialty hospital on the Thoothukudi Medical College premises, which will be established on an outlay of Rs. 136 crore, will commence shortly, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after inaugurating an operation theatre with eight-bed intensive care unit in the accident and trauma care section of the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, she said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the construction of the hospital. Since tenders floated by the Public Works Department for constructing the hospital had been finalized, the work would commence shortly.

 “The proposed hospital will house all specialized sections of medicine and surgery to give modern medical treatment to the residents of Thoothukudi and nearby districts,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The newly inaugurated operation theatre will ensure better medical treatment for the accident victims. “Since the existing accident and trauma care ward and the operation theatre are located in different places, the victims had to be taken to different places for the surgery and post-operative care. Now, the combined facility will avert it to ensure surgery and subsequent care in the same place,” Ms. Geetha said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Dean, TKMCH, G. Ravikumar and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app