Multi-specialty hospital construction to begin shortly, says minister

THOOTHUKUDI

Construction of a multi-specialty hospital on the Thoothukudi Medical College premises, which will be established on an outlay of Rs. 136 crore, will commence shortly, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after inaugurating an operation theatre with eight-bed intensive care unit in the accident and trauma care section of the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, she said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the construction of the hospital. Since tenders floated by the Public Works Department for constructing the hospital had been finalized, the work would commence shortly.

“The proposed hospital will house all specialized sections of medicine and surgery to give modern medical treatment to the residents of Thoothukudi and nearby districts,” she said.

The newly inaugurated operation theatre will ensure better medical treatment for the accident victims. “Since the existing accident and trauma care ward and the operation theatre are located in different places, the victims had to be taken to different places for the surgery and post-operative care. Now, the combined facility will avert it to ensure surgery and subsequent care in the same place,” Ms. Geetha said.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Dean, TKMCH, G. Ravikumar and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani were present.