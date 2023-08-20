ADVERTISEMENT

Multi-media exhibition throws light on historical achievements of AIADMK

August 20, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Madurai

The exhibition has highlighted significant moments of AIADMK and its impact in Tamil Nadu in a chronological order.

S Sundar
An exhibit highlights the 7.5% reservation given to government school students in medical education during the AIADMK reign. | Photo Credit: S. SUNDAR

A multi-media exhibition put up at the venue of the AIADMK golden jubilee celebration ‘ezhuchi’ conference here traces the ordeals and achievements of the Dravidian party in the last 50 years.

The exhibition opens with a photograph of the party founder M.G. Ramachandran with the icon of Dravidian movement, C.N. Annadurai.

One of the rarest exhibits is the sepia-tone image of the replica of the first membership card of the party. The card bearing the number “0001” had been issued to the party founder, M.G. Ramachandran. The party was then named Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which was later renamed with the prefix All-India.

The party tasted its first electoral victory in the by-election to Dindigul Lok Sabha seat in 1973 and it is captured with an image of news report of the daily ‘Alaiyosai’. Another similar image speaks about the party sweeping the Puducherry Assembly election in 1974.

A huge miniature of Tamil Nadu Secretariat building reflected the AIADMK capturing power in the State in the first general election it fought in 1977.

Introduction of nutritious meals to school students by MGR in 1982, introduction of the post of village administrative officers have been portrayed in the expo.

After the death of MGR, portrayed with a photograph of massive crowd that took part in his funeral in 1988, the exhibition turns towards the rise of Jayalalithaa.

The expo also re-kindles the memory of the party cadre to the assault on their leader inside the Tamil Nadu Assembly and also a road accident in which Jayalalithaa suffered injuries with photographs.

These images are immediately followed with the majestic Jayalalithaa, in her unique cape, taking salute of the police officials after winning the next Assembly election in 1991. She had then fulfilled her vow to return to the Assembly only as the Chief Minister.

A couple of cradles placed there recalled the cradle baby scheme introduced by her in 1992 to save girl children from the notorious practice of female infanticide. A picture of Jayalalithaa lying in a bed during her 84-long fast seeking Tamil Nadu’s riparian rights in Cauvery water, introduction of all-women police station in 1993 are featured in the expo. Huge display of letters of “69%” highlighted affirmative action of Jayalalithaa in ensuring 69% reservation in education and jobs for BCs, MBCs and SCs and STs.

Ban on usury, arrack and lottery tickets, ‘Thalikku Thangam’ in 2011 and Amma Unavagam, are among the achievements of Jayalalithaa.

Exhibits at AIADMK golden jubilee conference in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

However, the victory of AIADMK government led by O. Panneerselvam in bringing back jallikattu after a prolonged legal tussle was conspicuous in its absence in the list of achievements by the AIADMK.

When it comes to 2017, Edappadi K. Palaniswami emerges as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The political road taken by him since 1974 as party branch secretary of Siluvampalayam in Salem district and his growth has been presented in detail.

Photo exhibits at the AIADMK golden jubilee conference in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Among his achievements are 3% reservation in Government jobs for sports persons introducted in 2018, re-introduction of Kudimaramathu to rejuvenate waterbodies and concession for two-wheelers for women have been listed. Opening of 11 medical colleges in the State and 7.5% reservation for students from Government schools in medical education have been prominently displayed in the exhibition.

Interestingly, all the photographs and other exhibits revolve around only MGR, Jayalalithaa and Mr. Palaniswami and not any other past or present leaders of AIADMK, driving home the point that Mr. Palaniswami is an undisputed leader of the party.

Exhibits at AIADMK golden jubilee conference in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

