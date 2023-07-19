Multi-axle truck turns turtle on Ring Road near Madurai Airport

July 19, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Madurai

A multi-axle truck, carrying gypsum from Thoothukudi, turned turtle on Inner Ring Road near Madurai Airport on Tuesday evening.

A speeding bus that closely followed the truck climbed over the bus in which six persons sustained injuries.

The police said that the truck driver failed to slow down the vehicle and tried to take the vehicle off the road to avoid the barricades kept on the road in the accident prone zone near Chinnaudaippu.

When the driver tried to climb up the truck back on the road, which was slightly elevated than the road margin, he lost control of the cabin of the lorry suddenly took a u-turn and eventually the whole lorry fell on its side and rolled. It turned turtle with its wheels on the top.

A team of traffic police, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner, A. Thirumalai Kumar, who were regulating traffic for Governor’s convoy inspected the spot. Vehicular movement towards Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, were diverted from Mattuthavani through Tirupparankundram.

However, vehicles coming to Mattuthavani from the southern districts were allowed through the available space on the carriage way of Inner Ring Road.

The truck was cleared from the road using cranes at around 7 p.m. after which normal traffic was possible.

