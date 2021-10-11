Mullaperiyar water for Madurai: farmers stage demo

THENI

Staging a demonstration in front of Theni Collectorate on Monday, a large number of farmers from Cumbum, Uthamapalayam, Bodinayakkanur and other parts demanded the government to drop the ₹ 1,296-crore integrated drinking water project to supply water to Madurai city from Mullaperiyar river through pipelines.

The erstwhile AIADMK government had initiated the project. Though initial permission was given for the mega work by the then government, the work could not commence due to the elections.

On Saturday, Madurai Corporation officials held a public hearing. But the farmers opposed the project and suggested that water could be drawn through the river as it might help recharge wells en route.

Though the officials explained that the project would in no way affect agricultural activities in Theni district and pointed at the necessity to draw water for Madurai Corporation limits in view of the rise in population, the farmers did not relent.

In the meantime, members of farmers’ associations from various parts of Theni district assembled in front of the Collectorate and staged a demonstration urging the government to scrap the project.