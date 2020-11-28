‘Mullaperiyar project will solve drinking water shortage in city’

Madurai

The completion of Mullaperiyar drinking water project in the next three years will solve drinking water shortage in Madurai city, said Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan.

He was addressing the inaugural session of Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) virtual water conclave 2020 on smart water and waste water management on Saturday.

The Commissioner said that the majority of drinking water to the city is supplied through Vaigai pipeline 1 and 2, and through riverbed sources.

"Although norms prescribe that 135 litres per capita per day (lpcd) of water must be supplied to the residents, it has not been possible to achieve this target owing to water shortage. But, the completion of Mullaperiyar drinking water project will bring an additional 125 mld of drinking water to the city," he added.

The civic body was taking steps to harness rainwater by desilting waterbodies, clearing inlet and outlet channels. Work is also under way to rejuvenate the 33 ooranis (ponds) under the purview of the civic body.

The rainwater harvesting structures present in all buildings are being monitored by the Corporation through an application and notices are issued to buildings that do not have RWH structures, said Mr. Visakan. RWH structures have been constructed in more than 300 low-lying spots in the city, which has helped to avoid water stagnation, he added.

Hari K Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII, Tamil Nadu, stressed the need for an integrated and multi-dimensional approach towards water management. He said that a smart city must have good rainwater harvesting infrastructure, wastewater management system and availability of drinking water.

N.K. Ranganath, Grundfos Water ambassador, APREG, Grundfos India Private Limited, highlighted the importance of wastewater management. He said that all the stakeholders must work towards water management.

S. Mohan, Chairman, International Water Association (India) and professor at Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, said that the focus must be on decentralised waste water management.

Sathish Devadoss, Chairman, CII- Madurai zone, and S. Rajamohan, past Chairman of CII- Madurai zone, and S. Chandran, secretary, International Water Association (India), also spoke.