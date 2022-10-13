Mullaperiyar dam is safe and strong, says sub-committee

Srikrishna L 2193 THENI
October 13, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Supreme Court-appointed sub-committee inspecting Mullaiperiyar dam at Thekkadi in Kerala on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court-appointed sub-committee members, led by Central Water Commission Executive Engineer Saravana Kumar, inspected Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday.

Officials said here that Mr. Saravana Kumar was accompanied Tamil Nadu PWD officials J. Sam Irwin and M. Kumar and their Kerala counterparts Harikumar and Praseeth. The technocrats inspected the sluices and shutters and other equipment after reaching the dam site. They also visited the Baby dam and other installations.

Later, the team from Tamil Nadu submitted a memorandum to the sub-committee pressing for the immediate need to carry out repair works at the dam site and to work on Vallakadavu stretch leading to the dam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, the sub-committee members expressed total satisfaction over the dam’s safety, strength and stability. The sub-committee visited the dam last in February and described it as a routine visit, officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app