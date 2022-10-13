Mullaperiyar dam is safe and strong, says sub-committee

Members of the Supreme Court-appointed sub-committee inspecting Mullaiperiyar dam at Thekkadi in Kerala on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court-appointed sub-committee members, led by Central Water Commission Executive Engineer Saravana Kumar, inspected Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday.

Officials said here that Mr. Saravana Kumar was accompanied Tamil Nadu PWD officials J. Sam Irwin and M. Kumar and their Kerala counterparts Harikumar and Praseeth. The technocrats inspected the sluices and shutters and other equipment after reaching the dam site. They also visited the Baby dam and other installations.

Later, the team from Tamil Nadu submitted a memorandum to the sub-committee pressing for the immediate need to carry out repair works at the dam site and to work on Vallakadavu stretch leading to the dam.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, the sub-committee members expressed total satisfaction over the dam’s safety, strength and stability. The sub-committee visited the dam last in February and described it as a routine visit, officials added.