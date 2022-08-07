Mullaperiyar dam: AIADMK wants Kerala govt to stop spread of rumours in social media

After an animated video raising doubts about the safety aspects of Mullaperiyar dam went viral in the social media, the AIADMK has appealed to the Kerala government to immediately take stern action against the rumour mongers.

In a press release here on Sunday, TN Legislative Assembly deputy leader and MLA R. B. Udayakumar has stated that the video had created flutter among gullible citizens. It showed the dam in poor light and the three-minute video in Malayalam repeatedly pointed the need for demolition as it had gone weak.

When many experts had given their opinion and certified on the stability of the reservoir as safe, such videos misled and caused confusion. The government should act against the rumour mongers as otherwise it may encourage more people to indulge in such mischief, he said.

Coming down heavily on the DMK government for maintaining stoic silence on the serious issue, he said that lakhs of farmers depend on the water from Mullaperiyar reservoir for irrigation. Only when the dam stored the water during southwest monsoon season, it could be released for cultivation and drinking water purposes over the next 100 to 150 days for the five southern districts in Tamil Nadu.

“When there was rain, storage was possible. Hence, the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu should drop the rule curve theory as far as the Mullaperiyar reservoir was concerned”, Mr Udayakumar said and added that since the issue was being directly monitored by the Supreme Court, the government should ensure the storage level was up to 142 feet. Releasing water into the sea was a Himalayan blunder.

The AIADMK, he said, would organise mega demonstrations and rallies across the five southern districts in Tamil Nadu soon as the DMK government appeared to have neglected the farmers here and seemed to be interested only in obliging its ally - CPI (M), which ruled in Kerala.

During the AIADMK regime, the PWD had stored 142 feet water in Mullaperiyar reservoir thrice, he pointed out and urged the TN government to take steps to stop the animated video in circulation here immediately.