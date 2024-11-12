 />
Mullai Nagar residents begin indefinite protest opposing eviction

They say moving to a far away place will be a big impediment in earning their livelihoods; they also have to pay ₹1.5 lakh each for the new houses promised by the govt.

Published - November 12, 2024 07:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Mullai Nagar in Madurai staging a protest near their residences on Tuesday.

Residents of Mullai Nagar in Madurai staging a protest near their residences on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Residents of Mullai Nagar and B.B. Kulam here, opposing the eviction notice served on them by the Water Resources Department (WRD) before allotting them a viable alternative, launched an indefinite protest at Mullai Nagar on Tuesday.

The protesters said the eviction notice issued earlier this month for “encroaching on waterbodies” set November 11 as deadline to vacate their houses.

Protesting the issue of the notice, the residents moved the Madras High Court for relief. The court which heard the case on Monday adjourned the hearing till Friday.

Subsequently, the distressed residents launched the indefinite protest in their area on Tuesday.

C. Jayabal, president of Mullai Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said the protest was the last resort to them as they had lost faith in all redressal mechanisms. “As courts have already ruled in favour of the government in clearing the area, we fear it will happen,” he noted.

Some of the houses had actually encroached on a waterbody, but many houses were allotted to the public by government agencies like the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, he said.

“Even if we accept the fate, where will we live?. The government says it will provide us houses at Rajakoor village on a discounted rate,” he added.

Women protesters who opposed the alternative location said as most of them were daily wage workers and their livelihoods were wholly dependent on the city, they could not spend about ₹100 every day for travel alone.

Further, the government had not even cared to take them to the location of the new housing complex where they were told to be shifted, they alleged.

The residents noted that their economic situation would still be worsened if they had to struggle even to commute to farther places for their livelihoods.

They also had practical difficulties such as discontinuing their children’s education and paying ₹1.5 lakh for new houses if they had to vacate their houses now, they said.

Since the High Court would hear their case on Friday, the residents said, they were hopeful that their grievance would be addressed in a feasible manner.

