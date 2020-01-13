Madurai

Mugilan’s bail condition relaxed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday relaxed the bail condition for environmental activist Mugilan.

Earlier, Justice G.R. Swaminathan had directed Mugilan to appear before the CB-CID, Karur, once in two days while granting him bail in the Karur woman harassment case.

Hearing his plea on Monday, the judge relaxed the condition and directed Mugilan to appear before the CB-CID, Karur, once in a week.

