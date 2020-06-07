Mugger crocodile rescued from well

A mugger crocodile which was rescued from a well at Vannamparaipatti in Melur taluk on Saturday.

07 June 2020 19:51 IST

Madurai

A mugger crocodile, measuring four feet long, was rescued from a well at Vannamparaipatti in Melur taluk on Saturday. It was a native of freshwater habitats.

A team of forest department officials and volunteers of Oorvanam, a non-governmental organisation, rushed to the spot after they received information from the villagers.

District Forest Officer S. Anand said this species of crocodile was usually found in freshwater sources like rivers, ponds and lakes. However, this species is not usually found in Madurai region.

“Initially, the villagers told us that the crocodile might have been washed away from Vaigai dam. However, when we enquired officials from Theni district, they told us that the crocodile was not usually found in the Vaigai too,” said Mr. Anand.

With the crocodile measuring around four feet, there are possibilities that the animal could have been illegally brought here during the lockdown, said Mr. Anand. “We are investigating on this aspect,” he said.

The DFO said his team had been searching for the crocodile for the past one month based on information received earlier.