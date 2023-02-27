ADVERTISEMENT

‘MUDA will draw roadmap for Madurai for the next 30 years’

February 27, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Saravanan, Member Secretary, Madurai Urban Development Authority, speaks at the Executive Committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The State government is keen on overall development of southern Tamil Nadu. In this direction, Madurai Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has been constituted to address the growing needs of the city, said S. Saravanan, Additional Collector (Development) and Member Secretary, MUDA, here on Monday.

Speaking at the executive committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said, “Since Madurai has to compete with tier 1 cities in getting good civic infrastructure, MADU will step in and expedite the process by clearing the hurdles. A master plan for Madurai to meet the needs of the next 30 years will be made by incorporating inputs from the stakeholders. The focus will also be on ironing out hassles in getting planning and building approvals.”

The meeting also discussed effects of repo rate raised by RBI, steps that can be taken by the Union government to control retail inflation, GST, among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan, secretary J. Selvam, treasurer S. Sridhar were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US