HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘MUDA will draw roadmap for Madurai for the next 30 years’

February 27, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Saravanan, Member Secretary, Madurai Urban Development Authority, speaks at the Executive Committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai on Monday.

S. Saravanan, Member Secretary, Madurai Urban Development Authority, speaks at the Executive Committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The State government is keen on overall development of southern Tamil Nadu. In this direction, Madurai Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has been constituted to address the growing needs of the city, said S. Saravanan, Additional Collector (Development) and Member Secretary, MUDA, here on Monday.

Speaking at the executive committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said, “Since Madurai has to compete with tier 1 cities in getting good civic infrastructure, MADU will step in and expedite the process by clearing the hurdles. A master plan for Madurai to meet the needs of the next 30 years will be made by incorporating inputs from the stakeholders. The focus will also be on ironing out hassles in getting planning and building approvals.”

The meeting also discussed effects of repo rate raised by RBI, steps that can be taken by the Union government to control retail inflation, GST, among others.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan, secretary J. Selvam, treasurer S. Sridhar were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.