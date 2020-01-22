MSU to procure hi-tech equipment for research

TIRUNELVELI

Even as the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University is finalising its shopping list of state-of-the-art scientific instrumentations to be procured with the ₹ 20-crore grant received from State Government to take its research activities to the next level, the 25-year-old university is to involve its faculty members drawn from various departments in the exploration of sites of archaeological importance viz. Aadichanallur, Siavakalai and Authoor, all situated in Thoothukudi district and close to the Tamirabharani watercourse.

Informing this in his introductory remarks during the 50th Standing Committee on Academic Affairs meeting held at MSU on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor K. Pitchumani said the university, which was keen on research and research-related activities such as consultancy, patenting of its innovations, had received ₹ 20 crore from the Tamil Nadu Government with which ultra-modern scientific equipment was to be purchased for its proposed ‘Central Instrumentation Facility’.

The faculty members of MSU were finalising the shopping list of scientific gadgets with this fund that included 400 MHz NMR (Solid and Liquid) with accessories, electrochemical / scanning probe microscopy with accessories, FT – IR / Raman coupled confocal microscopy and spectroscopy with accessories, gas / liquid chromatography – mass spectrometry with accessories, multi-channel photo / electrochemical workstation with accessories, microbial identification system with accessories etc.

“When we meet here again in the 51st meeting of the SCAA, all these most-modern equipment, which will take the MSU’s research activities to next level, will be in place in our Central Instrumentation Facility,” said Dr. Pitchumani.

While augmenting its modern research facility, the MSU is also planning to play an active role to play in the archaeological exploration to be carried out at Aadhichanallur, Sivakalai and Authoor. The MSU, by using non-invasive strategies like deploying drones and geotechnology gadgets along with its faculty members from Geotechnology, Biotechnology, Tamil and History departments in these places for the exploration activities to unearth the ancient history and culture of the Tamils.

“Since we’re sitting pretty close to these archaeological hotspots, we’re planning to start postgraduate and research programmes in archaeology besides creating a ‘Heritage Centre and Museum’ in MSU’s main campus at Abhishekapatti to showcase our 3,000-year-old history and culture to the younger generation,” Dr. Pitchumani said.

He also said the MSU, as part of its interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary research programmes, had signed five tripartite Memoranda of Understanding with Indian Council of Medical Research and Tirunelveli Medical College to carryout multi-disciplinary researches in medical sciences.

“The first outcome of this research programme has yielded significant outcome in which hitherto unreported element has been identified in clinical thyroid samples. Detailed research is pursued further in this direction,” Dr. Pitchumani said adding that the MSU was augmenting artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, Cloud and other platforms of Industry 4.0.

The SCAA resolved to include thee experts from Indian Institute of Technology, outstanding research institutes and other universities, an eminent person from industry, a distinguished alumni (gold medalist) in the postgraduate and under-graduate board of studies in designing curriculum. “Since the revised syllabus for Plus Two is of high standards, we should improve our curriculum to the next level i.e. towards research. Hence, we’re planning to rope in these experts,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Registrar, MSU, S. Santhosh Baboo was present.