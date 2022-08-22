MSU to offer new courses

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University’s new Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekhar.

TIRUNELVELI

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University will offer new courses in energy science and computer science and engineering programme, said Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar.

Speaking to reporters after assuming office as the 10th Vice-Chancellor of MSU here on Monday, he said he, who had served in MSU as head, Centre for Geo-Technology for 14 years, would strive to take MSU among top 50 universities in the NIRF ranking by strengthening the infrastructure, research, publication and increasing students’ admission and making the interdisciplinary studies flexible so as to meet the industry needs. Since this move would brighten the employability of the students, the MSU would give more emphasis in this direction.

The MSU with 27 departments and 97 teachers, besides updating the syllabus in all fields, would add new courses in energy sciences with specialisation in non-conventional energy sources like solar, tidal, wind – both onshore and offshore installations, and specialised computer science studies in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security etc.

Besides teaching upcoming cutting-edge technologies to the students using effective teaching tools, research would go hand in hand to mould market-ready students.

Due importance would be given for taking the fruits of MSU’s researches to the land and to the industries after properly patenting the technology evolved or the products synthesised.

When asked about the status of the seismic activities recording stations established by him in nine schools situated on ‘seismic zones’ of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts for recording the tremors, he said the defunct facilities would be activated again.

“The facility at the Centre for Geo-Technology on MSU premises is still picking up seismic activities up to 30 metre depth in any area within 500 km radius from MSU campus,” he said.

He said that the ongoing archaeological excavations at Aditchanallur, Sivakalai, Thulukkarpatti and other places near Tirunelveli, the findings of these excavations, carbon dating of artefacts recovered etc. would be digitised with geological perspective. Moreover, well-equipped laboratories would be established in MSU to analyse the recovered artefacts for DNA sequencing, for which the samples were being taken to Madurai Kamaraj University.

When asked about the delay in establishing the Central Instrumentation Laboratory on MSU premises for which Rs. 20 crore was allotted, he said work on this lab was in an advanced stage and opening of this lab, where the new products by the researchers of MSU and promoters of start-ups could test their products’ efficacy, would be done shortly.

He said ‘Research Consortium’ would be established in the MSU for taking research activities in affiliated colleges to next level while it would avoid overlapping.

Registrar (in-charge) G. Annadurai, the faculty and the non-teaching staff greeted the Vice-Chancellor.