MSU to conduct final semester exam online from September 21

14 September 2020 21:23 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University will conduct the final semester examinations of undergraduate, postgraduate and M.Phil. programmes, which should have been conducted in April last and were postponed due the pandemic, in online mode from September 21 onwards.

An official statement said the regular and the private candidates who have applied for the final semester examinations can write their examinations from their places itself. While postgraduate, undergraduate – science (B.Sc. and BCA) and M.Phil. candidates will have to write the exam between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., BA, BBA and B.Com. students will take the exams between 12 noon to 3 p.m. after downloading the question paper 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

The candidates should upload their answer scripts after the completing the exam within the stipulated time.

Candidates should use desktops or laptops or mobile phones with internet facility for downloading the question paper and also for uploading their answer scripts.

Those who had applied for April 2020 semester should register through the MSU portal – www.msuniv.ac.in - for which a one-time password would be sent to the candidates’ registered mobile phone. If there is any change in the registered mobile phone number, the candidates should approach their colleges for registering the new mobile phone number.

Mock tests, to identify the bottlenecks if any, would be conducted ahead of the semester examinations from September 16 and 18. If the students face any problem in downloading the question paper within 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam, they should immediately contact their College Coordinator concerned who would send the question paper either through e-mail or the app selected for this purpose.

The candidates should scan their answer scripts after checking the pages and upload it in ‘pdf format’. Once the answer script is successfully uploaded, the candidate would get an acknowledgement on their mobile phones. Those who could not upload the scanned answer scripts due to problems in internet connectivity should submit the same in their colleges concerned and immediately get acknowledgement from the college officials.

After the end of all the examinations, the candidates should send all the answer scripts after putting it in a cover either through speed post or any reliable courier to The Controller of Examinations, MSU, Tirunelveli – 627 012, Phone – 0462 – 25636121 before October 3 as no student would be allowed to keep the answer scripts, the statement said.