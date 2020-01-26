MSU students celebrate Republic Day

TIRUNELVELI
Students of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University celebrated the 71st Republic Day with patriotism and cultural performances here on Sunday. Vice-Chancellor K. Pitchumani unfurled the national flag and observed the parade by the National Cadet Corps. He said that on this day, students must remember the path to freedom taken by our forefathers. He said that their sacrifices must be revered and boldness appreciated.
In his advice to students, Mr. Pitchumani said, “The youth of today must partake in the process of nation building and must work towards creating a new and advanced India in 2022,” he said. Registrar S. Santosh Babu also took part in the event. Students performed patriotic dances and recited poetry. Similarly, teachers and students of Holy Cross Home Science College marched to patriotic tunes enacted skits and wore tri-coloured uniforms.
