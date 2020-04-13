MSU students’ awareness video an instant hit

Though several videos on COVID – 19 and consequent lockdown is going viral on social media, an awareness video produced by students of Department of Mass Communication of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) conveys a powerful message against hoarding during the pandemic.

The video has been produced for Tirunelveli City police to create awareness among the public against stockpiling essential commodities during the lockdown.

The main character of the video, ‘Over-thinking Ulaganathan,’ buys essential commodities, medicines, vegetables etc. over and above his genuine requirements to stock for two months even though grocers, pharmacists, vegetable vendors and others allay fears that there would be no dearth for any essential commodity.

“If you become panicky during this lockdown and start buying whatever comes your way, it will result in skyrocketing of prices of essential commodities and wastage as you will buy anything though it has no place in your daily life. Since supply of essential commodities, vegetables and medicines are so smooth and uninterrupted, be smart in buying and remain indoors peacefully. It will save you a lot of your savings,” the traders advise in the 4.55-minute-long video.

But ‘Over-thinking Ulaganathan’ buys whatever he considers as essential with his savings.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli E. Sathish Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, S. Saravanan urge the public not to go in for buying spree. “Since we have ensured regular supply of all essential commodities, buy whatever you need as you come out of your house once in three or four days. As we are guarding you by staying on the streets round the clock, you just stay peacefully safe in your house with your family, which alone can defeat COVID–19,” they appeal to the public in the video.

When the video was posted on YouTube, it enjoyed 700 views on the first day and crossed 1,200 on the second day. And the numbers swelled when it was shared on social media.

“Seven students of our department worked on this project on request from City Police... After a three-hour-long discussion on the first day, the script got the final shape on the second day. We chose six locations and completed the work within a few hours so that our students should also not get exposed to any viral infection. And, the work on giving final shape to the final product started at different areas – from Thisaiyanvilai to Krishnapuram on Palayamkottai outskirts - where these students are located. Having hit the bull’s eye in this venture, our students are raring to go for the second one, which will be 30-second-long awareness material,” says Hans, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication, MSU.

Now, the students have planned to release an awareness material on various topics during this lockdown every week.