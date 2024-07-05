MSU Senate members bat for regulation of faculty members in self-finance stream in T.N.

The Tamil Nadu government should immediately take firm steps which would protect the faculty members serving in the self-finance stream and in other colleges in the State.

A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously at the 45th Senate meeting of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) held on the MSU campus on Friday.

Chairing the meeting, MSU Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar and Syndicate members responded to the questions raised by the members.

Soon after the question hour ended, members, including Vijay Xavier, Neelakrishna Babu, K Shankararaman and others, raised a range of issues.

The meeting discussed the need for regulation to be introduced for the faculties, especially, on the fixation of their compensation as per the laws, promotions, work timings and others. It was very disappointing to learn that many faculty members in the self-finance stream run by the private universities or colleges and in other institutions received paltry sums.

Revealing that the salaries paid were ₹ 25,000 to guest lectures, while the faculty members in Tirunelveli MSU area were learnt to be receiving only ₹ 20,000. In some other districts, it was less than ₹ 10,000 per month. This was unfair and the government should follow Kerala government, which had enacted a Bill and brought in the law to protect the teaching community.

Though the University Grants Commission had recommended for a pay of ₹ 50,000 to the faculty members, the Tamil Nadu government should bring in the law as its neighbour Kerala government had done. The resolution was passed unanimously at the meeting.

The Senate resolved not to hold any form of tests for the students joining higher education campuses for pursuing their PG or other specialisations. Likewise, no new private university shall be given permission by the Tamil Nadu government.

There were undue delays in releasing the results of the students and as a sequel, the statement of marks too could not be received immediately. This had affected the students in getting jobs. They also could not get into postgraduate programmes in other universities.

Intervening, the VC said that he would certainly look into it and ensure that the delay was avoided from the ensuing year.

The members raised irregularities and malpractice, which were unravelled in the 2016 recruitment in the MSU. Again, the VC said that a panel was at it and very soon, it would table its findings.

The university had spent ₹ 28.15 lakh towards legal fees and other expenses in the Tirunelveli district court and at the High Court. A total of 63 cases were pending at different stages in the courts, which were filed in 2022 and 2023. There were no cases in the Supreme Court, the meeting was informed by the MSU officials.

