MSU invites application for Ph.D full-time programme

February 16, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has invited applications (online) from eligible PG students for qualifying entrance examination for online registration of Ph. D. Programmes in various disciplines on Friday.

According to a press release, at the time of Ph. D. admission (Online Registration), applicants should submit the final mark statement. The merit and selection list is to be prepared (as per Tamil Nadu Government Reservation Policy) by considering 70% marks scored in entrance exam and 30% of PG marks.

The details regarding the list of subjects/disciplines, eligibility, fee structure, date of entrance examination and other information are available on the university website http://www.msuniv.ac.in.

Candidates with UGC NET/UGC-CSIR NET/GATE/CEED/SET qualifications are exempted from the qualifying entrance examination. For complete guidelines in this aspect, they may refer to the university website.

Candidates willing to appear for the examination can apply through online in the research link of the university website: www.msuniv.ac.in. The fee is ₹2,000. The online portal opens on February 19 and closes on March 3 and the date of examination is March 10 at the University campus, the release said.