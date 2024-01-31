‘MSU in neck-deep financial crisis as annual deficit reaches ₹ 47 crore’

January 31, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Financial crisis in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has worsened as its annual deficit has reached ₹ 47 crore, Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Dr. Chandrasekar said the financial crisis had deepened even to the level of affecting the disbursal of salary to the teaching and non-teaching staff of MSU, which was in need of ₹ 2.50 crore towards the salary bill.

If the situation was allowed to continue for the next six months, the situation would be the worst like in Madurai Kamaraj University.

As a mitigation measure, the MSU had to withdraw a portion of the deposits the university had made in the Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Limited after getting due permission from the government.

“The Central assistance to the MSU was stopped six years ago. The MSU’s efforts to get financial assistance from the State Government too did not yield any positive result. To make things worse, the MSU does not get any Corporate Social Responsibility assistance. Even though the MSU has to get ₹ 60 crore every year from the government, the assistance has been withheld since 2016 citing audit objections,” Dr. Chandrasekar said.

Sources in the MSU said generation of funds by the university had come down over the years even as the assistance from the governments had been stopped following the audit objections raised over the ‘pay fixation’ for various positions – both teaching and non-teaching.

Dr. Chandrasekar said that the MSU would introduce a new system of selecting students for research programmes in a transparent manner even while following the University Grants Commission guidelines and caste-based reservation.

After the rank list of the candidates was released based on the performance of the students in the entrance exam, the list of qualified candidates would be published on the MSU website based on their ranks and reservation policy in force in Tamil Nadu.

Each qualified candidate would be given the choice of selecting their research guides in affiliated colleges and the MSU campus and pursue their researches. The students would be called for the counselling based on their ranking in the list of qualified students published earlier by the MSU on its website.

“This transparent system will ensure admission in researches to qualified students. If a research guide is found to be doing anything against the norms, his or her guideship will be suspended up to three years,” Dr. Chandrasekar said.

