MSU finally decides to file police complaint against faculty

29 February 2020 20:21 IST

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has finally decided to file a police complaint against one of its former Assistant Professors Vinod Vincent Rajesh of Department of History, facing sexual harassment charges levelled by a few girl students in 2015.

This decision has been taken after the affected girl students approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court which directed the MSU recently to file complaint with the police against the faculty within three weeks of its direction.

Though a good number of girl students charged that the faculty sexually harassed them in 2015, the administration did not take any punitive measure against him, forcing the students to stage protets on the University premises. As the protests went out of control, the MSU was forced to constitute an internal inquiry committee to probe the sexual harassment charges.

After the committee formed by the MSU comprising R. Kala of Department of Mathematics, P. Madhava Somasundaram of Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice and a few others inquired the affected students and witnesses, the committee recorded in its report that Vinod had used “unprofessional statements” in the classroom.

The committee recorded statements from 16 first year MA students, two second year MA students, four M.Phil students (2014 – 2015 batch), four faculty members, two research scholars and a non-teaching staff.

Though Vinodh Vincent Rajesh was suspended, he was reinstated and allowed to work in its constituent college at Nagalapuram. Meanwhile, the committee, which should have forwarded a complaint to the jurisdictional police even after prima facie case existed, did not fulfil the legal obligation forcing the students to approach the court that has directed the MSU to file police complaint.

“We are not protecting anyone as we’ll file the complaint on Monday,” S. Santhosh Baboo, Registrar, MSU told The Hindu.