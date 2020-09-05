MSU final semester UG, PG exams from September 21

TIRUNELVELI

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University will conduct the final semester examinations for the undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 21 onwards.

In a statement, Registrar, MSU, S. Santhosh Baboo, said the final semester to be written by the undergraduate and postgraduate regular and private candidates of MSU and the affiliated colleges in April 2020 will commence on September 21. While the UG and the PG students of science stream will write the exams between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the arts and commerce students will take the exam from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in their respective colleges.

M.Phil. students will write the exam from September 23 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Those who cannot write the final semester exams in the colleges where they studied due to pandemic, arrangements will be made for enabling them to take the examinations in an affiliated college situated closer to their residence. Those who are stranded in other districts, other States or in foreign countries may take online exam or take it in an examination centre approved by MSU.

Hence, the candidates, who want to write the examination in a centre other than the college where they studied or to take online exam, should contact the principal of their college immediately to register their names before September 10. Only based on the information to be provided by the principals, alternative arrangements will be made for these students.

Results of those who had paid the examination fee for the second and fourth semester examinations in April last have been uploaded in the MSU website and also sent to the registered mobile phones.

Results of arrear examinations (semesters 1 to 5 of undergraduate programmes and semesters 1 to 3 of postgraduate courses) to be written by the candidates in April last will be declared based on the government’s guidelines, Dr. Santhosh Baboo said.