MSU, engineering college in Tirunelveli find place in NIRF ranking

June 07, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has bagged 83rd rank among the national universities in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) Ranking and found a place in the 101–150 Band of overall educational institutions ranking. The MSU has become the 8th best university in Tamil Nadu, an official statement said.

Moreover, four colleges affiliated to the MSU — VOC College, Thoothukudi (Rank 27), St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai (Rank 55), Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Marthandam (Rank 88) and Women’s Christian College, Nagercoil (Rank 91) have also obtained national ranking.

Vice-Chancellor, MSU N. Chandrasekar congratulated the MSU faculty, non-faculty and managements of the meritorious colleges.

In the NIRF India Innovation Ranking 2023, Francis Xavier Engineering College, Palayamkottai has got the 51–100 Band under seven major components with the weightage of 700 points.

The major parameters considered for the ranking are policy and institutionalisation of innovation and entrepreneurship activities, teaching and learning courses on innovation and entrepreneurship, pre-incubation and incubation infrastructure and facilities among others.

Chairman of SCAD Group of Institutions, which administers Francis Xavier Engineering College, S. Cletus Babu congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff for this achievement.

