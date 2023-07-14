July 14, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A total of 43,861 candidates including 1,053 students in person, will receive their degrees from Governor and Chancellor R. N. Ravi at the 29th convocation ceremony of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University to be held here on Tuesday.

Of the 43,861 candidates receiving their degrees, 30,625 are women and only 13,236 are men.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Vice-Chancellor, MSU, N. Chandrasekar said Bibek Debroy, chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, would be the chief guest of the ceremony and would deliver the convocation address in the presence of Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy.

Of the 1,053 candidates to receive their degrees in person from the Governor, 948 persons are Ph.D. scholars including 683 women and 265 men, 221 are M.Phil. researchers including 179 women and 42 men, 62 are postgraduate medalists including 54 women and eight men and 43 are graduate medalists including 37 girls and six boys. The remaining 42,808 candidates will receive their degrees in absentia.

Undergraduates Fatima Zahira (for B.A. Economics) of Govindamman Arts and Science College, Tiruchendur, S. Chitra (B.Com.) of APC Mahalaxmi College for Women, Thoothukudi, M. Jose Immanuvel (B.Sc. Chemistry) of Nazareth Margoschis College, M. Razeena Sabriyya (B.Sc. Computer Science) of Vyasa Arts and Science Women’s College, Vasudevanallur and M. Mohamed Noor Asma (Arabic and English) of Wavoo Waheeha Women’s College, Kaayalpattinam and postgraduates R. Renjini (Criminology and Criminal Justice Sciences) of MSU Department, M. Freshma (Microbiology) of MSU Department will receive two medals for their academic excellence, Dr. Chandrasekar said.

Sources in the MSU said Mr. Ponmudy, who skipped the convocation ceremony recently held at Periyar University, Salem, may attend the MSU’s convocation.

“It was not due to the ongoing war of words between the Governor and the Tamil Nadu Government. Since a statement from the Periyar University administration instructing the candidates not to wear black shirts for the convocation stirred-up controversy and storm on social media, the Minister apparently skipped the convocation. Hence, he is likely to attend the MSU’s ceremony, we expect,” the source said.

Registrar, MSU, J. Sacratees and Controller of Examinations Annadurai, were present at the press meet.