ADVERTISEMENT

MSU convocation on February 3

January 31, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

N. Chandrasekar, Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, addresses the media in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The 30th convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University will be held here on Saturday (February 3) where Governor and Chancellor of the University R.N. Ravi will hand over degree certificates to 459 candidates.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar said a total of 40,622 students from the MSU and the affiliated colleges would get their degrees while 459 candidates – 44 toppers various graduation programmes, 64 medalists in postgraduate courses and 351 Ph.D. scholars - would receive their degrees from the Governor at the function to be held on the MSU premises in the presence of Minister for Higher Education R.S. Rajakannappan.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University and Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT, Kanpur, Nalinaksh S. Vyas, would deliver the convocation address.

Two students – Anu Baby and Angeline Joy – would receive two gold medals from the Governor. While Ms. Anu Baby would get the medals for having topped in Tamil and Chemistry, Ms. Angeline Joy would receive the honour for her performance in English and Ocean Science.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Chandrasekar said that the MSU’s new courses – B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence, B.Sc. Cyber Security and MA Archaeology – would commence from Thursday (February 1) on its ‘City Campus’ at Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US