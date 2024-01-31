GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MSU convocation on February 3

January 31, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
N. Chandrasekar, Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, addresses the media in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

N. Chandrasekar, Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, addresses the media in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The 30th convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University will be held here on Saturday (February 3) where Governor and Chancellor of the University R.N. Ravi will hand over degree certificates to 459 candidates.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar said a total of 40,622 students from the MSU and the affiliated colleges would get their degrees while 459 candidates – 44 toppers various graduation programmes, 64 medalists in postgraduate courses and 351 Ph.D. scholars - would receive their degrees from the Governor at the function to be held on the MSU premises in the presence of Minister for Higher Education R.S. Rajakannappan.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University and Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT, Kanpur, Nalinaksh S. Vyas, would deliver the convocation address.

Two students – Anu Baby and Angeline Joy – would receive two gold medals from the Governor. While Ms. Anu Baby would get the medals for having topped in Tamil and Chemistry, Ms. Angeline Joy would receive the honour for her performance in English and Ocean Science.

Dr. Chandrasekar said that the MSU’s new courses – B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence, B.Sc. Cyber Security and MA Archaeology – would commence from Thursday (February 1) on its ‘City Campus’ at Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai.

