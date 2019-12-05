MSU comes 5th in ‘Swachh Campus Ranking’

TIRUNELVELI

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has come fifth under the category of ‘Government Residential Universities’ in the third edition of ‘Swachh Campus Ranking 2019 for Higher Educational Institutions’.

In a function organised in New Delhi recently by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development, K. Pitchumani, Vice-Chancellor, and P. Arumugam, Professor and Head, Department of Statistics, jointly received the award from R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Representatives of both public and private institutions across the country participated in the annual event, wherein Minister of Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed the gathering through videoconferencing.

Dr. Pitchumani said the institutions were evaluated on different parameters like ‘swachhta’ on the campus, garbage management, hostel and residential areas, frequency and procedure of disposal, technology used for solid and liquid waste management, water harvesting and storage, pipeline systems, vegetation coverage, greenery, canteen hygiene, renewable energy use and solar panels installed, ‘swachhta’ culture on the campus, facilities for specially abled citizens and ‘swachhta’ activities taken up outside the campus.

A ‘Swachhta Ranking Team’, comprising three expert members, visited the MSU and inspected the campus, following which it bagged the 5th rank among the 379 Government Residential Universities across the country, Dr. Pitchumani said.