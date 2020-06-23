MSMEs to work with minimal staff

23 June 2020 18:24 IST

Madurai

A majority of micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the district will function with skeletal staff during the seven-day lockdown period, say industrialists.

With the restrictions in place for movement of employees to the workplace, most entrepreneurs cannot provide accommodation to their employees, resulting in operation of industries with minimal staff, they say.

The lockdown would be intensified in areas falling under Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat, and village panchayats of Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram blocks from June 24 to 30.

G. Ramalingam, General Manager, District Industries Centre, said there were no restrictions in the functioning of industries during the intensified lockdown.

“However, only employees who reside within walkable distance from their workplace would be allowed to work. Other employees can work if the businesses can provide accommodation for them near the workplace,” he said. E-pass would be issued for managerial staff and business owners for their movement.

President of Kappalur Industrial Estate P.N. Ragunantha Raja said that though the estate was not located within the specified areas where intensified lockdown would be implemented, there would still be difficulties in operation of industries as most workers were not residing in walkable distance from the estate.

“Around 3,000 workers of the industrial estate reside within the areas where intensified lockdown would be implemented,” he said.

For many industries, working with minimal staff will result in heavy losses when compared to shutting down the enterprises, he added.

President of K. Pudur Industrial Estate Association M.S. Sampath said that shortage of employees would affect production at industries. “But, it is practically not possible for most MSMEs to provide accommodation to their employees near the workplace,” he added.

Mr. Raja said that though the G.O. mentioned that RT-PCR tests should be conducted once for employees, there was no clarity regarding how such tests can be conducted. “But, all industries are already following the standard operating procedure and are following necessary safety precautions,” he added.