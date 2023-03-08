ADVERTISEMENT

‘MSMEs play a key role in boosting economy at grassroot level’

March 08, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ruthra Manickam, Divisional Material Manager-Madurai, Southern Railway, speaks at a programme in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have played a key role in boosting the economy at the grassroots level, said Southern Railway Divisional Materials Manager-Madurai Ruthra Manickam.

He was speaking at the valedictory programme of Vendor Development Programme cum Industrial Exhibition organised by Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA). This was the fifth edition of the programme.

MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath said MSMEs must expand their markets. Government Institutions and public sector undertakings participated in the two- day event which saw interactive meetings with buyers and sellers from across the country.  Seminars on various topics were also held.

